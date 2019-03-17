|
Lorene Veronica Eilert, 95, of Topeka, KS died Friday, March 15, 2019 at Oakley Place Adult Care.
She was born October 3, 1923 in Topeka, the daughter of Adam and Margaret (Haefner) Artzer. Lorene was the last surviving child of ten.
She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where she served as a volunteer, was a member of the Altar Society and St. Anthony's Guild. Lorene was a founding member of a couple of Al-Anon groups, helping many with their life struggles.
Through the years she worked at John Morrel & Co., K.N.I., Forbes Air Field, Sunflower Ammunition Plant, SRS Homemaker and helped her husband with Eilert's Service Station.
On April 4, 1956 she married Robert J. Eilert. He preceded her in death on November 27, 2000. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Lorene will lie in state after 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home where the family will receive friends from 5:00 until 6:30 p.m. A Parish Rosary will be prayed at 10:00 a.m. Thursday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, following the rosary, Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to the St. Joseph Restoration Fund sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Avenue, Topeka, KS 66603.
Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com.
