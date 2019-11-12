|
Lorestine (Steinmaetz) Schmelzle Lorestine Schmelzle, 86, of Seneca, Kansas, died Sunday, November 10, 2019, at the Nemaha Valley Community Hospital in Seneca.
Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 AM Thursday at Sts. Peter & Paul Church in Seneca. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A Visitation will be held an hour prior to the funeral mass.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019