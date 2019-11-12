Home

Lauer Funeral Home
212 South 4th Street
Seneca, KS 66538
(785) 336-2101
Lorestine (Steinmaetz) Schmelzle

Lorestine (Steinmaetz) Schmelzle Obituary
Lorestine (Steinmaetz) Schmelzle Lorestine Schmelzle, 86, of Seneca, Kansas, died Sunday, November 10, 2019, at the Nemaha Valley Community Hospital in Seneca.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 AM Thursday at Sts. Peter & Paul Church in Seneca. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A Visitation will be held an hour prior to the funeral mass.

Lauer Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To express your sympathy and for more information visit

www.lauerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
