Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
For more information about
Loretta Massey
View Funeral Home Obituary
Lying in State
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta Massey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta Jean Massey


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loretta Jean Massey Obituary
Loretta Jean Massey Loretta J. Massey, age 64, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in Topeka.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. She will lie in state Monday from noon - 8:00 p.m. with visitation from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Rochester Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Topeka Rescue Mission or the Helping Hands Humane Society and left in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loretta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -