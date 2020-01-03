|
Loretta Jean Massey Loretta J. Massey, age 64, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in Topeka.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. She will lie in state Monday from noon - 8:00 p.m. with visitation from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Rochester Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Topeka Rescue Mission or the Helping Hands Humane Society and left in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020