Loretta M. Spencer

Loretta M. Spencer Obituary
Loretta M. Spencer Loretta May (Harvey) (Lloyd) Spencer, 76, of Basehor, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio, due to complications following heart surgery.

She was born July 17, 1943 in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of Waldo Roy and Frances Louise (Cochran) Harvey. She was a 1961 graduate of Highland Park High School, Topeka.

Loretta was employed by Southwestern Bell Telephone for over 30 years, retiring in 1991.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Ave., Topeka. Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Topeka. The family will receive friends from 6:30 - 8:00 p.m., Friday, at the funeral home. To view a full obituary and leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
