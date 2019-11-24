|
Loretta Marie Charlton Loretta "Boogie" Marie Charlton, of Topeka, passed away peacefully and surrounded by friends at Lexington Park Nursing Facility at the age of 57.
She was born June 3, 1962 in Wamego, KS the daughter of Loretta Marie (Bradford) and Richard Daniel Charlton Sr.
She was support staff and volunteer for while attending Wamego High School where she graduated in 1982. She attended Highland Community College, Kansas State University and Washburn University. While at Kansas State University she studied anthropology. Loretta was an advocate for A.D.A.P.T (Advocate for Disabled Access to Programs and Training). She began working at the Department of Agriculture in 1987 where she retired as Senior Administrative Assistant on December 15, 2017. She attended the masters program from Kansas Farm Bureau in 2017. She was beauty consultant for Avon for 26 years. Loretta worked on genealogy for 43 years, NANAWRIMO for two years, Topeka Crochet and Knit Guild for eight years and Topeka needlework Guild for two years. She was a member of the Coven of the Sacred Moon for six years and inner circle for five years as well as Sole practitioner for many years. She was involved with reenacting with C.H.A.P.S (Cowboys, Hombres and Pioneers) where she portrayed a medicine woman for 12 years. Currently she was the treasure for Infinite Source Church of the Spirit Mind and Body Fair. Her passions were helping the disabled, dancing and fiber.
She was preceded in death by both parents and grandparents.
She is survived by her brother, Richard Daniel Charlton, Jr. (Gretchen), a niece, Stary Marie Charlton and a nephew, Noah Issac Charlton, all of Colorado Springs, CO. She had found many cousins through her ancestry search. She had many sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews of the heart.
Loretta was cremated. Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions are assisting with arrangements. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Topeka Genealogical Society or Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library in memory of Loretta.
