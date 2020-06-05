Lori Ann (Hare) Guffey Lori Ann Guffey (Hare), 59, of Topeka, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
Lori will lie in state Friday, June 5, 2020 from 4:30PM to 6:30PM, with a visitation from 6:30PM until 8:30PM at Parker-Price Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will be Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 9:00AM at Prairie Home Cemetery, NW 35th & Menoken Rd., Topeka. For the full obituary, visit
www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Lori will lie in state Friday, June 5, 2020 from 4:30PM to 6:30PM, with a visitation from 6:30PM until 8:30PM at Parker-Price Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will be Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 9:00AM at Prairie Home Cemetery, NW 35th & Menoken Rd., Topeka. For the full obituary, visit
www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.