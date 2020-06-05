Lori Ann (Hare) Guffey
Lori Ann (Hare) Guffey Lori Ann Guffey (Hare), 59, of Topeka, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

Lori will lie in state Friday, June 5, 2020 from 4:30PM to 6:30PM, with a visitation from 6:30PM until 8:30PM at Parker-Price Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will be Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 9:00AM at Prairie Home Cemetery, NW 35th & Menoken Rd., Topeka. For the full obituary, visit

www.ParkerPriceFH.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
