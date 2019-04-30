|
Lori L. Wyre Lori L. Wyre, 53, passed away Saturday April 27, 2019.
She was born May 18, 1965 in Winfield, KS to Tom and June (Duensing) Coffey. She was later legally adopted by E.G. Rockey. On April 23, 1990 she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Steve Wyre. She is survived by her husband, Steve; her daughter, Anne of Kansas City, MO; a brother, Bryan (Kristi) Rockey, Topeka; two sisters, Tomi (Tony) Rues, La Crosse, and Robin (Todd) Hutchinson, Cold Spring, NY. She was preceded in death by her parents, Evert and June Rockey.
Lori graduated from Mission Valley High School and Washburn University. She received her MBA from Baker University. She served Rockey's Inc, the family business, and then went on to work for BNFS for almost 18 years. She loved to learn and work.
Lori was a member of First Church of Christ, Scientist in Topeka. She was active at church serving in many capacities. She volunteered for Junior Achievement, the BNSF Christmas Train, Project Topeka, and for The Villages.
Lori was the embodiment of sunshine and she lived her life to the fullest. She was an avid reader, traveler, and adventurer. She truly loved and cared for her family, friends, and anyone she met. She was kind, incredibly generous, and the life of any party.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Prairie Band Casino and Resort in the Convention Center on May 4th from 3-5 P.M., 12305 150th Rd, Mayetta, KS 66509 (Flowers can be sent there for the celebration). Memorial contributions may be made to First Church of Christ, Scientist and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple St., St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To leave online condolences go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019