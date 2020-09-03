LoriAnne Mitts-Muller, 60, of Maple Hill passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020.
She was born March 31, 1960 to Donald and Brenda (Johnson) Mitts in Lawrence Kansas. Lori graduated from Pratt High School in 1978. She continued her education at Pratt Juco and then at Kansas State. She completed her education obtaining a Bachelor's degree in general studies from Fort Hays State University in 2006.
Lori had the biggest heart and opened it up as a foster parent serving as a respite care provider for other foster parents. Her laugh was contagious, and you couldn't help but laugh along with her. She helped with the religious youth group at the Community Congregational Church in Maple Hill and organized dinners which brought the community together. She enjoyed planning parties and events with her biggest event being the marriage of her daughter Madeline to Jacob Ostmeyer.
LoriAnne is survived by her Husband Royce Muller and daughter Madeline (Jacob) Muller-Ostmeyer. Her parents and her brother Doug (Susan) Mitts of Lenexa and their children. She was preceded in death by her aunt Caroline Canfield.
Honoring LoriAnne's request cremation is planned. A memorial ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions Midtown Chapel, 1321 S.W. 10th Avenue, Topeka, Kansas 66604. A visitation will take place at 10:00 a.m.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Mitts Family Foundation, 12609 West 75th Terrace, Lenexa, KS 66216.
For a full obituary or to leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com