|
|
Loriene A. Strole Loriene A. Strole, 89, of Lawrence, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Lawrence Memorial Hospital.
Cremation has taken place. Private inurnment will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery in Topeka at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, Kansas 66606.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
To view Loriene's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019