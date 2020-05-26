|
Lorine M. Haefner Lorine M. Haefner, 82 of Topeka, KS died May 24, 2020.
A Parish Rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Midland Hospice Care sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Avenue, Topeka, Kansas 66603.
The read the complete obituary log onto www.brennanmathenafh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2020