Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Lorraine M. Shubert

Lorraine M. Shubert Obituary
Lorraine M. Shubert Lorraine M. Shubert, 92, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

She was born February 2, 1927, in Beattie, Kansas, the daughter of Nelson and Agnes (Stroemer) Jones. Lorraine, her father and her sister, Elaine all were born on the family homestead north of Beattie.

She graduated from Beattie High School.

Lorraine married Harold Shubert April 17, 1949 in Beattie, KS. He passed away July 2, 2009.

She and her husband, Harold, were members of the American Legion.

Lorraine was employed by the State of Kansas in the Motor Vehicle Department and worked there until her retirement.

Survivors include a daughter, Alta (Tom) Jacoby, son, Dale (Caroline) Shubert, granddaughters, Sarah Shubert, Christine (Dan) Negrete, great-grandsons, David Negrete, and Tommy Negrete.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a sister, Elaine Brown.

Lorraine enjoyed working on word searches and had her favorite t.v. programs.

A private service will be at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Homestead Assisted Living, 5820 SW Drury Lane, Topeka, Kansas 66604.

To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 21 to July 22, 2019
