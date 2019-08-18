Home

Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southeast Chapel
2843 SE Minnesota Ave
Topeka, KS 66605
(785) 266-6700
Lou Ella A. Bauerle

Lou Ella A. Bauerle Obituary
Lou Ella A. Bauerle Lou Ella A. Bauerle, 87, of Topeka, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019.

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church where the family will receive friends one hour prior to service time. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church or the LWML, 901 SW Filmore St., Topeka, Kansas 66606.

Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.

To view Lou Ella's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019
