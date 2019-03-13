|
Louis Boley Louis Boley, 89, passed March 9, 2019. He was born December 8, 1929 to John and Margaret (Eyer) Boley in Topeka.
Survivors: wife of 65 years, Juanita; children, John Boley (Diana), Wakefield, Mark Boley (Connie), Concordia, Cindy Boley (Bennie), Myra, Texas, Jay Boley (Deb), Meade, Rex Boley, Salina; brother, Joe Boley (Theresa), Sand Springs, Oklahoma; 16 grandkids; 16 great-grandkids.
Proceeded in death: sister, Francis Hargis (Richard); twin brother, Tom Boley (Velma); nephew, Alan Hargis.
Services: 10 a.m. March 22, St. Mary's Catholic Church, Salina. Burial at a later date.
Full Obituary at www.ryanmortuary.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019