Louis Bruno Louis Daniel Bruno, 88, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. The son of Pasquale and Rosina Bruno, he was born August 29, 1931, in the Bronx, New York. Lou graduated from Cardinal Hayes High School in the Bronx and attended Iona College in New Rochelle, New York before being drafted into the U.S. Army. While stationed at Fort Riley, he met the love of his life, Shirley Kowalski, they married June 18, 1955, beginning a love affair lasting nearly 65 years.
After his military service, Lou earned a chemistry degree at Emporia State University and continued to the University of Kansas, where he excelled academically as a member of the Rho Chi Society, completing a pharmacy degree and forevermore a diehard KU Jayhawk.
Lou dedicated his life to serving others through his profession as a pharmacist at Jayhawk Pharmacy, St. Francis Hospital, Seacrest Drug and the Veteran's Administration Hospital. He was active in the Topeka community, participating in the Amerita Club, Optimist Club, Knights of Columbus and Christ the King Catholic Church, singing for many years in the church choir.
Lou leaves a legacy of love, family, faith and fun. He was a dedicated, involved and ever-present husband, father and grandfather, and generously shared his passion for music, singing, swimming, sports, puns and bad jokes.
Lou is survived by "his bride" of nearly 65 years, Shirley; children, Therese Mosiman (Todd), Melinda Stanley (Doug), Marcia Soetaert (Allan), Tom Bruno (Shawna); grandchildren, Taylor Roholt (Chris), Rylie Ferrill, Summer Stanley, Ethan Stanley, Blake Bruno, Olivia Bruno, Ava Bruno, Lindsay McDonald (James) and Jarod Mosiman (Tressia).
The rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5973 SW 25th Street, Topeka KS 66614, where visitation will follow until 10:30 a.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, at the Church. Private inurnment in Mount Calvary Cemetery. The family welcomes all who attend to honor Lou's love of the KU Jayhawks by wearing crimson and blue.
Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care Hospice or KTWU sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020