Louis F. Schuknecht

Louis F. Schuknecht Obituary
Louis F. Schuknecht Louis F. Schuknecht of Hoyt, KS passed away February 29, 2020. Born August 1, 1938 in Greeley, KS to Henry & Edna Schuknecht (deceased), survived by former spouse Charlotte Goodin, his sisters; Marie Debrick (Fred Helm) Betty Miller (Jim), 3 Sons; Troy, Todd, Tim (Marie) 3 grandchildren; Troy Jr. Schuknecht, Hunter Schuknecht, Tyler Schuknecht, 1 great-granddaughter Emma.

Lou, as he liked to be called, enjoyed hunting, fishing, and telling stories.

A celebration of life will be at Paola Senior Center March 22 at 1:00 if friends would like to meet with family and share memories.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
