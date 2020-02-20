|
Louis Guy Broadhead Louis Guy Broadhead, of Piney, Arkansas, died February 17 at The Waters Rehabilitation Center after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was 76 years old.
Born in Topeka, Kansas, July 11, 1943, to Louis William Broadhead and Helen Blankenship Broadhead Owens, Louis had a prosperous career in the grocery business. He was an avid golfer and had a great sense of humor. Louis loved being around dogs and people, especially when he was making them laugh.
Louis is survived by his four children: Kimberlee Broadhead of Kansas City, Missouri, Louis (Cindy) Broadhead Jr of Piney, Arkansas, Jordan Broadhead of Los Angeles, California and Taylor Broadhead of San Francisco, California. He is also survived by four sisters and a brother: Vickey (Tom) Craft, Shirley (David) Seals, Johnnie Fitzgibbons, Donna Owens, and John Curtis Owens all of Topeka, Kansas.
A celebration of Louis's life will be held at 3pm on February 22 at Piney Compound (28047 Highway 64, London, Arkansas 72847). In honor of Louis's passion of smoking meat, the celebration will include a meal of smoked ribs. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the YMCA of Topeka (421 SW Van Buren Street, Topeka, KS 66603)
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020