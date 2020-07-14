Louis Sherretts

Louis Raymond Sherretts, 91, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020.
He was born May 16, 1929 in Meriden, Kansas, the son of George and Helen (Vance) Sherretts.
He resided in Meriden most of his life, before moving to Topeka in 1989. He was employed by Sears as a retail truck driver.
On September 18, 1989, Louis married Delene Ruth Redenbaugh. They were married for 61 years when Delene passed away in December of 2010.
Louis was a member of Meriden Community Church and the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Louis and Delene were both lifetime members in Girl Scouts of America.
Louis is survived by his son, Rick (Debbie) Sherretts; daughter, Kimberley Sherretts; twin grandchildren, Marcus and Amanda Sherretts; great-granddaughter, Maddy Sherretts; and great-grandson, Evan Sherretts. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Shirley; and 6 brothers and sisters.
Mr. Sherretts will lie in state from 4:00pm to 6:00pm on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Parker-Price Chapel, 245 NW Independence Ave., Topeka.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Louis' name to Meriden Community Church, 200 Dawson St., Meriden, KS 66512.
.