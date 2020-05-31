Louis "Louie" Torrez Louis "Louie" Torrez passed away on May 17, 2020.
He will lie in state at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Monday, June 1, 2020 from 3:00 until 8:00 p.m. where rosaries will be recited by the Third Order of St. Augustine at 4:00 p.m., the Legion of Mary at 6:00 p.m. and the Parish at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. In compliance with state and liturgical guidelines seating will be limited to 48 in the church where face masks are required. Church seating will be prioritized for Louie's long-lived family and friends who require extra accommodations due to health or ability. Additional arrangements have been made for those bringing their own chairs to be seated in the church parking lot and the Marlo Cuevas Balandran Activity Center where audio and video of the service will be provided. Anyone being seated in the Activity Center will also need to have a face mask. Face masks are not required for outside seating. Interment with military honors will follow the service at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
The service may also be viewed on the Brennan-Mathena facebook site and YouTube.
Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in his memory and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.
Online condolences and fond memories may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.