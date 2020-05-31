To all of Louie's family and many friends, please accept Elena's and my deepest heartfelt thoughts, prayers and condolences on his passing.

Please take comfort in the knowledge that he is now in the company of family and friends that have gone before him, and at the side of our Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ.

After the many years of working for his family, country & church, he is surely enjoying his just rewards!!!!

Louie and others of his age truly personified the title "greatest generation!!!!"

Louie Torrez it was our privilege to of known you Sir!!!!!! Rest In Peace, Sir.

Pete Jr & Elena Tavares

