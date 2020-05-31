Louis "Louie" Torrez
1925 - 2020
Louis "Louie" Torrez Louis "Louie" Torrez passed away on May 17, 2020.

He will lie in state at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Monday, June 1, 2020 from 3:00 until 8:00 p.m. where rosaries will be recited by the Third Order of St. Augustine at 4:00 p.m., the Legion of Mary at 6:00 p.m. and the Parish at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. In compliance with state and liturgical guidelines seating will be limited to 48 in the church where face masks are required. Church seating will be prioritized for Louie's long-lived family and friends who require extra accommodations due to health or ability. Additional arrangements have been made for those bringing their own chairs to be seated in the church parking lot and the Marlo Cuevas Balandran Activity Center where audio and video of the service will be provided. Anyone being seated in the Activity Center will also need to have a face mask. Face masks are not required for outside seating. Interment with military honors will follow the service at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

The service may also be viewed on the Brennan-Mathena facebook site and YouTube.

Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in his memory and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.

Online condolences and fond memories may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com



Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

24 entries
May 29, 2020
Tio, I will miss our dances. But most of all I will miss your advice. Much love.
Maria Torrez-Ellsperman
Family
May 26, 2020
Louis Torrez grew up in Carbondale with Juana Gamino and he would tell me about how he played with my mother when they were little. When I took our girls to a wake my youngest daughter was reciting Our Lords Prayer. Louie turned around and told my daughter her grandma would be so proud of her knowing her prayers. He was a kind soul. May perpetual light shine upon him, May he rest in peace.

Michael & Tracy Gamino
Michael & Tracy Gamino Gamino
May 24, 2020
Our deepest condolences and prayers to Louie's familia. Louie was a wonderful person. Always so welcoming and caring. And there was not a better church volunteer. Rest friend. Rest. John and Christina Alcalá
John Alcala
May 24, 2020
A member of the Greatest Generation. Thank you, SIR! for your military service to our Great Nation. You maybe GONE, BUT NOT FORGOTTEN by your fellow Veterans. May God bless you, your Family and your Friends.
Mike Simmons
May 23, 2020
We go back mini years we work together 3 a hospital we served it earlier Guadalupe because ministers we pretty together in the prayer chapel and we were just friends he was a wonderful man
Mary Munoz
Friend
May 23, 2020
A wonderful man. When I went to OLG school he was always kind and patient with us when we went to church weekly. I haven't seen him in a very long time. But I will always remember his kind eyes and sweet nature. RIP Louie.
Angela Kelley
Acquaintance
May 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Malee Retana
Friend
May 22, 2020
I remember going to help at the Fiesta, when I was younger and Mr Torrez would show up and help prep the upstairs kitchen with me. Then when the food line started he would man his station at the enchiladas. I can still her him yell enchiladas when the tray was almost gone. You will be so missed, Mr Torrez. Thank you for the memories.
Candace Saenz (Rodriguez)
Friend
May 22, 2020
To all of Louie's family and many friends, please accept Elena's and my deepest heartfelt thoughts, prayers and condolences on his passing.
Please take comfort in the knowledge that he is now in the company of family and friends that have gone before him, and at the side of our Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ.
After the many years of working for his family, country & church, he is surely enjoying his just rewards!!!!
Louie and others of his age truly personified the title "greatest generation!!!!"
Louie Torrez it was our privilege to of known you Sir!!!!!! Rest In Peace, Sir.
Pete Jr & Elena Tavares
Neighbor
May 22, 2020
My husband and I met Louie about 3yrs. He was a great talker. He will be missed.
Theresa
Friend
May 22, 2020
Torrez Family - In this difficult time, may God hold you close to His heart where He can feel your deepest loss, and fill you with His deepest love. With Sincere Sympathy
Anna Marie Gonzales & Family
Friend
May 22, 2020
Torrez Family - So sorry for your loss. May your happy memories help you thru this sad time.
Sending prayers & hugs.
Mr & Mrs Sylvia (Gonzales) & Gilbert Rodriguez
Friend
May 21, 2020
Louie was a great man. I wish I knew him earlier in life. He always prayed and never missed his morning masses on tv of course. He would tell me how he loved to put his dancing shoes. He touched me in so many ways and loved him. My he rest heavenly in peace and all my prayers and condolences to the family.
Becky Shirey
Coworker
May 21, 2020
Our condolences go out to the Torres Family. Louie was so dear to us and we will miss him dearly. He sure was a true man of God. He loved and lived his faith.
Augustinian Recollect Missionary Sisters
May 21, 2020
A special thank you to my childhood neighbor Louie. I had the wonderful pleasure of being able to help take care of your lawn in my younger years. Thank you for all the conversations I was blessed to have with you. You truly were a leading example for me. Thursday night adoration hours with you from 11-midnight really helped shape me to never lose faith in God and believe in the power of prayer. RIP Louie!
Raymond Pickering
Neighbor
May 21, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person...... Keith and I will always remember your kindness to us......you always knew how to make everyone feel special. To all of the family may your memories comfort you at this very difficult time. May you rest in peace Louie as you are now with our Lord.
Keith & Isabel Adams
Friend
May 21, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to the Torrez Family. Keeping you all in our prayers. R.I.P. Louie
Virginia Padilla-Lara
Virginia Lara
Acquaintance
May 21, 2020
Really enjoyed getting to know Louie he was neighbor to John and Teresa Gomez my children great grandparents.
And grew up with the family and Our Lady of Guadalupe school and church..always smiling and would take time and talk to me ..Louie made this young man feel welcome Prayers for the blessings of Jesus Christ to surround and hold him..

Bradley LeFort
Friend
May 21, 2020
To the Torres family: Louie was a great, faithful man and always supported his church. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him. May God give you peace and comfort during this difficult time.
Cindy Terry
Friend
May 21, 2020
Louie was a good friend and teacher. He went out of his way to introduce himself to me when I started going to OLG. Great man and he was one of a kind. He set an example for all of us to live up to. Rest In Peace , my friend
Steve Prochaska
Friend
May 20, 2020
To Torrez Family: My sincere condolences to all of you. We lost a very special and beloved parishioner who loved the Lord and so many people from Our Lady of Guadalupe parish. He will be deeply missed. Please count on my prayers and support. Fr Peter Jaramillo SSA
Fr Peter Jaramillo
May 19, 2020
I will always remember the Sunday dinners and birthdays at grandpa and grandma house when I was growing up and you would come over. Thank you uncle Louie for all the good memories. I always enjoyed your company and talking with you. Love you uncle Louie
Henry Garcia
Family
May 19, 2020
To the family,

May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Love & Prayers
Mickey & Mickey Muñoz
Mickey Mu&#241;oz
Friend
May 18, 2020
Godspeed Louie....Paradise embraces and welcomes you home. Your famous words of "NEED MORE ENCHILADAS" will always remind me of you.
Tish & Adrian Alcala
Friend
