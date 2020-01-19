|
Louise A. Bobo Louise Allen Bobo passed from this life on January 13, 2020.
Louise was born on January 28, 1926 in Nashville, TN. She was the daughter of James Alexander Allen and Louise Grimes Allen.
Louise graduated from David Lipscomb High School and Junior College. She attended Pepperdine University in Los Angeles where she met her husband, Orville Wiles Bobo, Jr. They were married in 1948 and moved to Topeka to assist the family in starting the Bobo Drive Ins. Louise was the bookkeeper for the 10th Street Drive In for forty years. She also served as Kansas Senate Secretary during twenty-three Legislative sessions.
Louise enjoyed playing bridge with her friends. She was a member of Chapter DF., PEO Sisterhood and was a faithful member of the Quivira Heights Church of Christ.
Survivors include her daughter, Carole Bayless, of Carrollton, TX; her son, O.W. (Marian) Bobo, III of Topeka, KS; five grandchildren, Lori Stewart of Denison, TX, Michael (Chanda) Bantz of Lewisville, TX, Kathryn Bantz of Irving, TX, Wiles (Katie) Bobo of Denver, CO, and Matthew Bobo of Topeka; eight great grandchildren, Robert Simpson of Denver, CO, Andrew Simpson, Catherine and Caroline Simpson all of Denton, TX, Haley and Liam Bantz of Lewisville, TX, Ethan and Nolan Bobo of Denver, CO and Ryker and Dax Bobo of Topeka, KS.
Honoring Louise's request, cremation is planned. A memorial ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020 in the Mount Hope Cemetery Chapel, 4700 SW 17th Street, Topeka, KS.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka.
Memorial contributions may be made to Chapter DF., PEO Sisterhood in Topeka, Kansas.
To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020