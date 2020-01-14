|
Louise C. Cessarich Louise C. Cessarich, 94, of Topeka, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020.
She was born October 17, 1925, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Michael and Camille Paskowicz.
Louise was employed by Santa Fe Railroad in Los Angeles, CA where she met her husband, Daniel. Together they started a family. She dedicated her life to her loving husband and her four wonderful boys.
She was a member of the Moose Lodge in Topeka. She also attended Most Pure Heart of Mary and Christ the King Catholic Church's in Topeka. Her devotion to Jesus was evident throughout her life.
Louise married Daniel Cessarich on June 28, 1952 in Los Angeles, CA.
She enjoyed her family especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed playing canasta with her sister and her sons. Some of her other favorite activities included playing bingo, the casino, yahtzee and had a taste for sweets!
Survivors include her sons, David (Darlene) Cessarich of Liberty, MO., John (Connie) Cessarich of Simpsonville, SC, Paul (Deanna) Cessarich of Topeka, KS, and Mark Cessarich of Santa Fe, NM; nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and sisters, Janet Storms and Elizabeth Paskowicz.
Honoring Louise's request, cremation is planned. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020