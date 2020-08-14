Louise C. Hammerschmidt, 96, Victoria, died Sunday, August 9, 2020 at her son's home in Topeka.
She was born June 22, 1924, in Catharine, the daughter of Paul and Mary (Seitz) Miller. On August 25, 1947 she was united in marriage to Joseph F. "Joe" Hammerschmidt in Catharine, and they celebrated 51 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on December 1, 1998. She worked numerous jobs, but her favorite was at Travenol Laboratories. Her memberships included The Basilica of St. Fidelis Catholic Church, St. Fidelis Christian Mothers, and the Victoria VFW Post #1751 Auxiliary. She enjoyed flower gardening, was a great cook, loved baking, and enjoyed preparing chocolate chip cookies, homemade noodles, and fried chicken, which were family favorites. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Louise often said, "Prayer is very powerful."
Survivors include a son; Ron Hammerschmidt and wife Mary Anne of Topeka, a daughter; Mary Beth Green and husband Ron of Lawrence, a daughter-in-law; Pat Hammerschmidt of Hays, a sister Mary Agnes Hayes of Topeka, nine grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; Joe, two sons; Don and Bob Hammerschmidt, nine brothers, five sisters, and a brother-in-law; Bob Hayes.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am on Monday, August 17, 2020 at The Basilica of St. Fidelis in Victoria, with Fr. John Schmeidler officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until 11:00, with a Christian Mothers rosary at 10:30 am, all on Monday at The Basilica. Memorials are suggested to The Basilica of St. Fidelis or to Midland Care Hospice, in care of Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine Street, Hays, Kansas. Condolences and memories of Louise may be shared with the family at www.haysmemorial.com