1/1
Louise C. Hammerschmidt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louise C. Hammerschmidt, 96, Victoria, died Sunday, August 9, 2020 at her son's home in Topeka.

She was born June 22, 1924, in Catharine, the daughter of Paul and Mary (Seitz) Miller. On August 25, 1947 she was united in marriage to Joseph F. "Joe" Hammerschmidt in Catharine, and they celebrated 51 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on December 1, 1998. She worked numerous jobs, but her favorite was at Travenol Laboratories. Her memberships included The Basilica of St. Fidelis Catholic Church, St. Fidelis Christian Mothers, and the Victoria VFW Post #1751 Auxiliary. She enjoyed flower gardening, was a great cook, loved baking, and enjoyed preparing chocolate chip cookies, homemade noodles, and fried chicken, which were family favorites. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Louise often said, "Prayer is very powerful."

Survivors include a son; Ron Hammerschmidt and wife Mary Anne of Topeka, a daughter; Mary Beth Green and husband Ron of Lawrence, a daughter-in-law; Pat Hammerschmidt of Hays, a sister Mary Agnes Hayes of Topeka, nine grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; Joe, two sons; Don and Bob Hammerschmidt, nine brothers, five sisters, and a brother-in-law; Bob Hayes.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am on Monday, August 17, 2020 at The Basilica of St. Fidelis in Victoria, with Fr. John Schmeidler officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until 11:00, with a Christian Mothers rosary at 10:30 am, all on Monday at The Basilica. Memorials are suggested to The Basilica of St. Fidelis or to Midland Care Hospice, in care of Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine Street, Hays, Kansas. Condolences and memories of Louise may be shared with the family at www.haysmemorial.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hays Memorial Chapel
20Th & Pine
Hays, KS 67601
(785) 628-1009
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved