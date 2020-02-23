Home

Louise I. Colhouer

Louise I. Colhouer Obituary
Louise I. Colhouer Louise I. Colhouer, 80, of Rossville, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020.

She was born August 10, 1939, in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of Hugh and Martha (Tripp) Colhouer.

Survivors include a guardian, Sheila Alexander of Topeka, KS; three sisters, Mary Ketterman of Kansas, Merna Bishop of Oklahoma, Lynn Colhouer of Colorado and the nursing staff of Rossville Health Care & Rehabilitation. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Margaret Rose Christian.

A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 pm., Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Memorial Park Cemetery, 3616 SW Sixth Ave., Topeka. Interment will follow. Arrangements have been entrusted to Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka.

Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21 St., Topeka, KS 66604.

To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
