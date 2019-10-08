|
|
Louise Marie Letourneau Pound Louise Marie Letourneau Pound, 54, of Texas City, Texas, passed away on October 6, 2019 at the House at Midland Care.
She was born in Topeka, Kansas on September 28, 1965 the daughter of Gerald and Betty Jo (Vaughan) Letourneau. Louise was a 1984 graduate of Hayden High School, a 1988 graduate of Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas where she had a softball scholarship and was an All-American Softball Player. She received her Master's Degree in Psychology from St. Louis University.
Louise was the Co-Founder of the Child Advocacy Center of Galveston County, Galveston, Texas. She was passionate about her work and the children that she fought to help.
She was an avid bowler with fifteen 300 games to her credit. Her bowling average qualified her to be in the professional bowling circuit but she chose her profession above other opportunities. Louise also coached youth in bowling.
Louise was married and later divorced. She will be remembered as a caring daughter, sister, aunt, and godmother.
Louise is survived by her father, Gerald Letourneau, two brothers, Michael (Beth) Letourneau and Edward (Lisa) Letourneau, her nieces and nephews; Jared (Krista Neske) Letourneau, Joshua (Kali) Letourneau, Julia Letourneau, Michelle (Ryan Belock) Letourneau-Belock, Steven Letourneau, and two great nieces, Chanel and Mia Letourneau. She was preceded in death by her brother Paul E. Letourneau in 1994 and her mother Betty Jo Letourneau in 2005.
Louise will lie in state at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home on Sunday from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. where a Parish Rosary will be prayed at 5:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 14th, at 10:00 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church. Entombment will follow in Mt. Calvary Holy Trinity Mausoleum.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Child Advocacy Center of Galveston County, and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, KS 66603.
Online condolences and fond memories may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019