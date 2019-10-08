Topeka Capital-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
Lying in State
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
5:00 PM
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Pound
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Marie Letourneau Pound


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise Marie Letourneau Pound Obituary
Louise Marie Letourneau Pound Louise Marie Letourneau Pound, 54, of Texas City, Texas, passed away on October 6, 2019 at the House at Midland Care.

She was born in Topeka, Kansas on September 28, 1965 the daughter of Gerald and Betty Jo (Vaughan) Letourneau. Louise was a 1984 graduate of Hayden High School, a 1988 graduate of Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas where she had a softball scholarship and was an All-American Softball Player. She received her Master's Degree in Psychology from St. Louis University.

Louise was the Co-Founder of the Child Advocacy Center of Galveston County, Galveston, Texas. She was passionate about her work and the children that she fought to help.

She was an avid bowler with fifteen 300 games to her credit. Her bowling average qualified her to be in the professional bowling circuit but she chose her profession above other opportunities. Louise also coached youth in bowling.

Louise was married and later divorced. She will be remembered as a caring daughter, sister, aunt, and godmother.

Louise is survived by her father, Gerald Letourneau, two brothers, Michael (Beth) Letourneau and Edward (Lisa) Letourneau, her nieces and nephews; Jared (Krista Neske) Letourneau, Joshua (Kali) Letourneau, Julia Letourneau, Michelle (Ryan Belock) Letourneau-Belock, Steven Letourneau, and two great nieces, Chanel and Mia Letourneau. She was preceded in death by her brother Paul E. Letourneau in 1994 and her mother Betty Jo Letourneau in 2005.

Louise will lie in state at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home on Sunday from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. where a Parish Rosary will be prayed at 5:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 14th, at 10:00 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church. Entombment will follow in Mt. Calvary Holy Trinity Mausoleum.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Child Advocacy Center of Galveston County, and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, KS 66603.

Online condolences and fond memories may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
Download Now