Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
785-272-9797
Louise (Hileman) Mason-Lund

Louise (Hileman) Mason-Lund Obituary
Louise (Hileman) Mason-Lund Louise (Hileman) Mason-Lund, 93, of Topeka, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020.

Private Graveside Services are planned.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the , 5375 SW 7th Street, Topeka, KS 66606.

Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka is assisting the family with the service.

To view a full obituary or to leave a special message for Louise's family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020
