Louise Peppers
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louise Elizabeth Peppers, 87, Topeka, Kansas, passed away at her home Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

Mrs. Peppers will lie in state from 4-7 Monday, June 29, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS. Her private funeral service will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home and will be live streamed on the funeral home Facebook page.

Please visit www.kevinbrennanfamily.com for her complete obituary and directions for watching her service on Facebook

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved