Louise V. "Lou" Fager-Stanford Louise V. "Lou" Fager-Stanford, 93, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
She was born May 18, 1926, in Osage City, Kansas, the daughter of Elmer and Mildred (Lungren) Fager.
Lou graduated from Rapp City High School and later went on to attend John Brown University where she obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing. She worked as a surgical nurse for a plastic surgeon for approximately 12 years prior to joining the United States Air Force.
Lou served in the United States Air Force for 20 years, retiring as a Lt. Colonel. She was proud to have served her country in addition to being an Air Force Flying Angel during the Vietnam War. After retirement, Lou continued to work as a Registered Nurse for Stormont Vail Hospital and St. Francis Hospital currently known as The University of Kansas Health System - St. Francis Health Campus.
Lou was a member of the First Southern Baptist Church of Topeka, the Busy Bee Community Club in Admire, KS and also held memberships with Westside Baptist Church of Emporia and Stotler Covenant Church of Osage City, KS. She was a very active member in her bible study groups.
Lou married Melvin A. Stanford on October 10, 1992. He preceded her in death on April 26, 2013.
Survivors include her children, Gary (Patty) Stanford of Allen, KS, Kathy (Gerald) Phifer of Topeka, KS and Lisa (Terry) Frazier of Emporia, KS; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; a sister, Betty Fager of Topeka, KS and many dearly loved family and host of friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; a great grandson, Jace Easterberg and a granddaughter-in-law, Lynn Dee Easterberg.
Lou enjoyed spending time with her dogs and especially her grandchildren. She was multi-talented and was an outdoor enthusiast. She will be greatly missed.
Honoring Lou's request, cremation is planned. A memorial ceremony will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka. The family plans to inter portions of Lou's cremated remains at Rapp City Cemetery and Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Osage City as well as on the family farm. Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, KS 66606. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 24 to May 25, 2020