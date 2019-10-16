Home

Loulu Maye Heironimus

Loulu Maye Heironimus Obituary
Loulu Maye Heironimus Loulu Maye Heironimus of Topeka, passed away peacefully at her home Thursday, October 10, 2019.

Honoring her request, cremation is planned. A memorial and celebration of life ceremony will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka. To view a full obituary and leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
