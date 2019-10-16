|
Loulu Maye Heironimus Loulu Maye Heironimus of Topeka, passed away peacefully at her home Thursday, October 10, 2019.
Honoring her request, cremation is planned. A memorial and celebration of life ceremony will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka. To view a full obituary and leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019