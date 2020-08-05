Lowell B. Manis, age 75, of Topeka, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Autumn Home Plus in Topeka. Lowell was born August 29, 1944 in Topeka the son of Harold and Laverna (Rutledge) Manis. Lowell graduated from Highland Park High School in 1963. Lowell worked at Topeka Cemetery for over 40 years. He started as a groundskeeper in the 1970's and worked his way up to Superintendent, retiring in 2013. Lowell grew up running through the cemetery as a child while his dad worked there. He loved nature and the history of Topeka, which was one of the reasons he loved Topeka Cemetery. He could tell you the story of most of the people buried there. Lowell helped write a book about the Topeka Cemetery. He has also written a lot of poems and short stories. Other hobbies he had was building things including his house and his mother's house on the two acres they lived on for over 60 years. In the 1990's he owned a video store called Emerald City Video. Lowell was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sister, Sharon (Bill) McHargue of Osceola, Missouri; a nephew, Michael A. DeBernardin of Topeka; three nieces, Sheryl (Steve) Speier of Topeka, Karen Cooper of Topeka and Donna Worthley of Osceola, Missouri; six great nephews and nieces, Aaron Speier of Overland Park, Hailey (Max) Morrison of Topeka, Brandon Wurtz of Seattle, Washington, Trevor DeBernardin of Topeka, Cole Worthley of Osceola, Missouri and Sidney Koch and two great-great nephews, Wesley and Sterling Morrison of Topeka. Graveside services will be Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Topeka Cemetery. He will lie in state Thursday from noon - 5:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Topeka Cemetery and left in care of the Davidson Funeral Home.



