Lowell Dwayne Sears Obituary
Lowell Dwayne Sears, 68, of Topeka, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2020 after a hard fought battle with cancer. He was born on December 17, 1951 to Harold and Geraldine (Riley) Sears in Atchison, Kansas.

Lowell worked at Topeka's Payless Shoesource Distribution Center for 32 years. He married Wendy Lee Shaw on August 9th, 1978 and they had two children together. Lowell was preceded in death by both of his parents.

Lowell is survived by his three brothers Randy (Toni) in Datil, NM, Richard (Ronna) in Topeka, Gerald (Barb) in Southwest City, MO, his two children Jamie in Topeka and Jason (Misty) in Valley Falls, KS and five grandchildren, Dillyn, Taela, Cora, Sheila and Zevah. He also had many friends and will be missed dearly.

Lowell was cremated, per his wishes, and a family memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
