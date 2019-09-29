|
Lt. Col. James L. Clowers Lt. Col James L. Clowers, USAF Ret., 82, of Topeka, passed away on September 24, 2019 following a brief illness.
Jim was born on September 1, 1937 in Zook, KS the son of Herbert L. Clowers and Henrietta Ione (Merritt) Clowers, one of 8 children, he grew up on the family farm.
Jim attended Kansas State University graduating in 1959 with a B.S. degree in geology and entered the US Air Force as a 2nd Lt. upon graduation. Jim retired from the Air Force in 1980 attaining the rank of Lt. Colonel. Military assignments included stations at bases in Michigan, Alaska, California, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, the Defense Mapping Agency in St. Louis, and a tour in Viet Nam 1971-1972.
While serving in the military, his education continued earning a B.S. in Civil Engineering from the University of New Hampshire in 1969 and a Master's in Civil Engineering from Purdue University in 1973.
Following his military retirement, Jim worked for EDM Engineering in St. Louis conducting energy studies and then for the Kansas Department of Transportation until his retirement in 2000.
Jim was an active member of St. David's Episcopal church, sharing his gifts as choir member, Jr. Warden of the Vestry and overseeing the church rebuilding following a 2006 fire. He was also an avid supporter of Kansas State University, Kansas State football and member of the KSU Geology Advisory Council.
Jim married Carolee Baertch in 1959, she preceded him in death. He married Karen Fike Ansell on January 29, 1985. She survives. Other survivors include children, Chris (Audrey) Clowers, Jeff (Jessica) Ansell, Jennifer (Matt) Linden, Jamie Clowers and five grandchildren Cory Linden, Ethan, Kevin, Rylee and Emma Ansell.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019 at St. David's Episcopal Church, 3916 SW 17th Avenue, Topeka.
Memorial contributions may be made to James Clowers Memorial Scholarship Fund at Kansas State University, St. David's Episcopal Church, 3916 SW 17th Ave., Topeka, KS 66604 or to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, KS 66606.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019