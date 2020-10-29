1/1
Luana Rose (Broxterman) Niemackl
1938 - 2020
Luana Rose Niemackl, age 82, of Topeka, KS, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Brewster Place in Topeka. Luana was born the daughter of Aloysius John and Mary Helen (Nolte) Broxterman on February 18, 1938 in Baileyville, KS. She was a 1956 graduate from Hayden High School. On April 26, 1958, Luana was united in marriage to Duane A. Niemackl at the St. Joseph Catholic Church. Together, they shared 56 years of marriage before Duane's passing on January 2, 2015. Luana was a long-time member of Mater Dei Holy Name Catholic Church. She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, polka dancing, watching sports, especially watching her grandsons play football and rooting for the KU basketball team. In her early years, Luana was very active as a Brownie Leader, Girl Scouts Leader and she was the recipient of the St. Anne Medal with the Girl Scouts. She also participated in a Catholic Women's bowling league for many years. Luana will be most remembered for her sweet acts of kindness, her strong devotion to her faith and her unconditional love as a mother and grandmother. She will be dearly missed.

Survivors include her children, Danae Price of Topeka, Diane Busby of Edmond, OK, Douglas Niemackl (Linda), Daniel Niemackl (Rebecca) and Debi Smith (Steve) all of Topeka; eleven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; five brothers, Dennis, Orlin, Marion, Vernus and Danny; five sisters, Thelma, Geraldine, Arnette, Doralyn and Janelle; one brother-in-law, Donald Niemackl (Denise) of Overland Park, KS. Luana was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Duane A. Niemackl; brothers, Merlyn and Leland; sister, Connis and a son-in-law, Brian Busby.

She will lie in state at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 2-4:00 P.M., with a rosary at 3:30 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 11:00 A.M., at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 227 SW Van Buren St., Topeka, KS 66603. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery-Topeka. Memorial contributions can be made in Luana's loving memory to St. Joseph Catholic Church. Contributions can be mailed or left with the funeral home. To share a memory or to leave condolences, please visit, www.brennanmathenafh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Lying in State
02:00 - 04:00 PM
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
NOV
1
Rosary
03:30 PM
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
NOV
2
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
October 26, 2020
Danae, Diane, Doug, Danny and Debi,
I was very sorry to hear of the passing of your mother. Your mother was a beautiful and loving woman on the outside, but more importantly, her inner soul and love radiated from the inside. I was 15 years old when I met your mother, and I still treasure her warm hugs and smiles each time I would visit your home. The Niemackl home was full of love and peace, and your mother always made me feel special. I spent many sleepovers with my precious friend Debi, and was always treated with love and shared many laughs with the family. From high school homecomings to water-ski ventures on the lake, your mother was always a big part of making sure everyone was happy. Even as a young teenage girl, I took notice of her love for the Lord and her dedication as a wife and a mother. I know that she blessed the grandchildren just as much with her love. May our Heavenly Father wrap his loving arms around all of you during this time and give you peace.
Anna Hernandez-Reid
Friend
October 25, 2020
Danae, Diane, Doug, Danny & Debi,

Please allow me to extend my deepest condolences on the loss of your Mother. Luana was such a lovely lady. My family and I feel honored and blessed to have met her later in her life. Luana was always so pleasant and cheerful. I pray that you all will find comfort in your memories and knowledge that we are missing her too!
Pamela Magee
Friend
October 21, 2020
October 21, 2020
Danae, Diane, Doug, Danny, Debbie, and all the Grands: It has been my pleasure to know your entire family, with your mom being the matriarch of such a fun bunch! It is evident that you grew up in a home where love and fun abounded, and I know that your mom was the glue that kept it all flowing and held everyone together. She was so strong, so capable, so fun and loving and kind. I loved her laugh! When she laughed, I would laugh too!! And I have such fond memories of her, the twinkle in her eye, the touch of her hand, the generosity of her spirit, and of her love and faith for God. She was remarkable and unforgettable. God hand-picked her to be your mother and it shows in all of your lives. Each of you have strength of character and know the importance of family and faith. It is such a great legacy passed to you from your mom. Every time I look at a rose, I will think of her. I love you all and I'm so sorry for this great loss in your lives. She will be missed and revered and always thought of with a smile. God has her now, in His tender loving care, and we will see her again! I praise God for that! With all my love and friendship, Robin Terronez.
Robin Terronez
Friend
October 21, 2020
Danae, Diane, Doug, Danny & Debi;
I'm sorry to hear about the loss of your mother. I have great memories of your mom being so pleasant and kind when I would visit the house....welcoming me and making me feel at home. My prayers and sympathies are with you at this difficult time. May God Bless you all!
David Tetuan
Friend
October 20, 2020
Prayers and sympathies.
Teresa Blakley
Friend
