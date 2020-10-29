Luana Rose Niemackl, age 82, of Topeka, KS, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Brewster Place in Topeka. Luana was born the daughter of Aloysius John and Mary Helen (Nolte) Broxterman on February 18, 1938 in Baileyville, KS. She was a 1956 graduate from Hayden High School. On April 26, 1958, Luana was united in marriage to Duane A. Niemackl at the St. Joseph Catholic Church. Together, they shared 56 years of marriage before Duane's passing on January 2, 2015. Luana was a long-time member of Mater Dei Holy Name Catholic Church. She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, polka dancing, watching sports, especially watching her grandsons play football and rooting for the KU basketball team. In her early years, Luana was very active as a Brownie Leader, Girl Scouts Leader and she was the recipient of the St. Anne Medal with the Girl Scouts. She also participated in a Catholic Women's bowling league for many years. Luana will be most remembered for her sweet acts of kindness, her strong devotion to her faith and her unconditional love as a mother and grandmother. She will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her children, Danae Price of Topeka, Diane Busby of Edmond, OK, Douglas Niemackl (Linda), Daniel Niemackl (Rebecca) and Debi Smith (Steve) all of Topeka; eleven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; five brothers, Dennis, Orlin, Marion, Vernus and Danny; five sisters, Thelma, Geraldine, Arnette, Doralyn and Janelle; one brother-in-law, Donald Niemackl (Denise) of Overland Park, KS. Luana was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Duane A. Niemackl; brothers, Merlyn and Leland; sister, Connis and a son-in-law, Brian Busby.
She will lie in state at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 2-4:00 P.M., with a rosary at 3:30 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 11:00 A.M., at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 227 SW Van Buren St., Topeka, KS 66603. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery-Topeka. Memorial contributions can be made in Luana's loving memory to St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Luana Rose (Broxterman) Niemackl