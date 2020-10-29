Danae, Diane, Doug, Danny, Debbie, and all the Grands: It has been my pleasure to know your entire family, with your mom being the matriarch of such a fun bunch! It is evident that you grew up in a home where love and fun abounded, and I know that your mom was the glue that kept it all flowing and held everyone together. She was so strong, so capable, so fun and loving and kind. I loved her laugh! When she laughed, I would laugh too!! And I have such fond memories of her, the twinkle in her eye, the touch of her hand, the generosity of her spirit, and of her love and faith for God. She was remarkable and unforgettable. God hand-picked her to be your mother and it shows in all of your lives. Each of you have strength of character and know the importance of family and faith. It is such a great legacy passed to you from your mom. Every time I look at a rose, I will think of her. I love you all and I'm so sorry for this great loss in your lives. She will be missed and revered and always thought of with a smile. God has her now, in His tender loving care, and we will see her again! I praise God for that! With all my love and friendship, Robin Terronez.

Robin Terronez

Friend