Dr. Lucile Mahieu Demonchaux Lucile Mahieu Demonchaux, known professionally as Lucile M. Ware M.D., 91, of Topeka KS., died March 24, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. She was born February 23, 1929 in Kansas City, MO., to Lucile Bailey Mahieu & Robert G. Mahieu.
She graduated from University High School, Lawrence, KS in 1945, and Bryn Mawr College in 1949. She received her M.D. in 1953 from Columbia University, New York City. Her psychiatric training was at New York Hospital and Bronx Municipal Hospital Center, with fellowships in child psychiatry at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, New York City, and the Menninger Foundation, Topeka, KS.
Traveling abroad an ocean liner, on a trip to visit family in France, she met her future husband. They were married in France in 1958, living there until the family moved to Topeka, KS in 1965.
As a staff psychiatrist at Menninger Foundation beginning in 1968, she served as Children's Division Director of Admissions and Diagnosis and later Director of Pre-school Day Treatment Center. She enjoyed teaching as a faculty member at the Karl Menninger School of Psychiatry and the Topeka Institute for Psychoanalysis. She was active in ongoing research and wrote numerous profession articles during her professional years. A Distinguished Life Fellow honor from the American Psychiatric Association was awarded for her significant contributions to Psychiatry in 2003.
Retiring in 1993, she spent summers in France, and winters in Topeka near her son, and in Palm Springs with her daughter.
She was preceded in death by daughter, Elisabeth Lucile Demonchaux, M.D., April 27, 1985.
Survivors include her husband, Jean-Andre' Demonchaux, Topeka; a son, Theodore Demonchaux (Carrie Stutzman Demonchaux), Topeka; a daughter, Catherine Demonchuax-Botwin (A. James Botwin, M.D.), Rancho Mirage, CA; and two grandchildren, Natalie Demonchaux and Noelle Demonchaux.
Burial took place March 30, 2020, in Lyndon Cemetery, Lyndon KS with immediate family in attendance.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020