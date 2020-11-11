Lucille Elizabeth Fry, 104, died November 7, 2020, in Lenexa.
Lucy was born October 5, 1916 in Osage City, Kansas to Albert and Hilma (Lundsted) Roulund. She grew up in Melvern and graduated from Melvern High School and Emporia State University. She worked at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
She was married to Robert Dean Fry. He preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Forrest.
Survivors include her son, Steve (Anita); daughter, Carolyn; grandson, Andy (Kristina); granddaughter, Meredith; and two great-granddaughters, Ava and Anna.
Private family graveside services are planned at Melvern Cemetery.
.