Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
245 NW Independence
Topeka, KS 66608
(785) 234-5850
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
245 NW Independence
Topeka, KS 66608
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
245 NW Independence
Topeka, KS 66608
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Griffiths
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille I. Griffiths


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucille I. Griffiths Obituary
Lucille I. Griffiths Lucille I. Griffiths, 98, Topeka, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019.

She was born October 24, 1921, in Circleville, Kansas, the daughter of Emmett and Dolly (Hill-Frakes) Baxter. She attended school in Circleville.

She was a past member of Circleville Christian Church and .

Lucille married William H. Griffiths on June 21, 1941 in Holton, Kansas. He preceded her in death on April 30, 1995. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Judy May Hall and sister, Ilene Bennett.

Survivors include six children: William "Birk" Griffiths (Jackie); Danny Griffiths (Janice); Lu Griffiths (Teri); Henry "Gede" Frost; Dona Hartzell; and Dana Gunn and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

Lucille enjoyed crafting, ceramics, and embroidery.

Funeral services will be 1pm, Friday, January 3, 2020 at Parker-Price Funeral Home, 245 NW Independence, Topeka. Interment will follow at Valencia Cemetery. Visitation will be 5pm-6:30pm Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Parker-Price Reception Center. Memorial contributions may be made to Medicalodges of Jackson County, 1121 W 7th St., Holton, KS 66436. To leave a message for Lucille's family, visit

www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -