Lucille I. Griffiths Lucille I. Griffiths, 98, Topeka, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019.
She was born October 24, 1921, in Circleville, Kansas, the daughter of Emmett and Dolly (Hill-Frakes) Baxter. She attended school in Circleville.
She was a past member of Circleville Christian Church and .
Lucille married William H. Griffiths on June 21, 1941 in Holton, Kansas. He preceded her in death on April 30, 1995. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Judy May Hall and sister, Ilene Bennett.
Survivors include six children: William "Birk" Griffiths (Jackie); Danny Griffiths (Janice); Lu Griffiths (Teri); Henry "Gede" Frost; Dona Hartzell; and Dana Gunn and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
Lucille enjoyed crafting, ceramics, and embroidery.
Funeral services will be 1pm, Friday, January 3, 2020 at Parker-Price Funeral Home, 245 NW Independence, Topeka. Interment will follow at Valencia Cemetery. Visitation will be 5pm-6:30pm Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Parker-Price Reception Center. Memorial contributions may be made to Medicalodges of Jackson County, 1121 W 7th St., Holton, KS 66436. To leave a message for Lucille's family, visit
www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020