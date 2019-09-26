Home

Lucille L. Falley

Lucille L. Falley Obituary
Lucille L. Falley Lucille L. Falley, 91, of Pontiac, IL; formerly of Topeka, passed away at 7:03pm, Monday, September 23, 2019 at Evenglow Lodge, Pontiac, IL.

Mrs. Falley was born July 28, 1928 in Topeka, KS; the daughter of Henry T. and Elsie L. (Howell) Hylt. She married Melvin D. Falley on October 30, 1948 in Topeka. Mel passed away December 23, 2004. Her parents also preceded her in death.

Survivors include one daughter, Bonnie (Steve) Bury of Chenoa, IL; grandchildren, Jessica (Shawn) Carmany of Washington, IL; Michael Bury of Forrest, IL; one great granddaughter, Sophia A. Carmany of Washington, IL; two sisters, Louise A. Hankinson of Lillian, AL; and Lawonna R. (Richard) Wasson of Meridian, ID; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Lucille was a career Military wife, relocating frequently. She was very creative and could always seem to make something out of nothing. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Topeka. She loved her family, who will miss her deeply.

Graveside service will be 11:30am, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Prairie Home Cemetery, Topeka. Visitation will be 10-11am, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Parker-Price Funeral Home, 245 NW Independence, Topeka. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be directed to . To leave a message for Lucille's family, please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com or www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
