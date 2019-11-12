|
|
Lucille Marie Johnson Lucille Marie Johnson, 89, passed away November 8, 2019, at Midland Hospice House. Survivors include daughter, Sheryl Gilchrist (Jim), Topeka, son, Donald Johnson, Lewis, Kansas, 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be Saturday, November 16, 10:30 am, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Topeka.
For full obituary or to leave a special message, visit:
www.midwestcremationsociety.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019