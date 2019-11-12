Home

Midwest Cremation Society, Inc.
525 SE 37th St
Topeka, KS 66605
785-249-6815
Lucille Marie Johnson

Lucille Marie Johnson Obituary
Lucille Marie Johnson Lucille Marie Johnson, 89, passed away November 8, 2019, at Midland Hospice House. Survivors include daughter, Sheryl Gilchrist (Jim), Topeka, son, Donald Johnson, Lewis, Kansas, 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be Saturday, November 16, 10:30 am, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Topeka.

For full obituary or to leave a special message, visit:

www.midwestcremationsociety.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
