Lucille "Lucy" Marjorie Harold
Lucille passed away peacefully at the Apostolic Christian Home in Sabetha, Kansas on November 12th, 2020. Her husband, Gerald Harold, was at her bedside.
Lucille was born in Falls City, Nebraska on August 29th, 1925 and lived on the family farm with her parents, David and Clara Scholl, and her four brothers, George, David, Don, and Richard. Lucy met her first husband-to-be, Rolland P. Grote, at the rollerskating rink in Sycamore Springs, KS. Less than a year after their marriage, he tragically passed away before their first child, Rolland P. Grote, Jr., was born. Two years later, she married Earl Carver of Sabetha, KS, and had two children with him, Barbara Carver and Ken Carver. They parted after 25 years of marriage, and Lucy then married her childhood friend, Gerald L. Harold, and the couple moved to Topeka, KS, where they lived very happily for many years. Lucille always worked out of the home, but her favorite job was with Southwestern Bell, where she worked until she retired. They both moved back to Sabetha, KS, due to health issues, and into the loving hands of the wonderful staff at The Apostolic Christian Home. They have had many close family members and friends visit with them over the eight years they have resided in Sabetha, which made their lives quite full. She was loved by her "family" at The Apostolic Christian Home who were so very kind to her during her final days in their care.
Lucille and Gerald made friends easily and kept them over the years, because they genuinely cared about people. Lucy had a sweet nature and a charming sense of humor that made it a joy to be with her. Lucille loved to cook and bake, enjoyed gardening, doing handcrafts and reading. Lucy also got a kick out of visiting the local casinos to play the slot machines, and she was often lucky! Lucille and Gerald also loved to travel and took several trips with Melvin and Irene Harold, her brother-in-law and his wife of Sabetha, and her first cousin, Vincent Becker, and his wife Ann of Texas. They also traveled often with her son, Rolland and wife, Jan, and the happy foursome once went to England and Scotland together. It was the first time she had ever been out of the United States.
Lucille is survived by her husband, Gerald, her two sons, Rolland and Ken, her daughter, Barbara, her daughter-in-law, Jan, her stepdaughter, Sharon Schlink, her brother-in-law, Melvin, her grandchild, Jessica Persons, her great grandchild, Nathaniel Carver, her stepdaughter, Janice Bent, and stepson, Mark Harold, her nieces, Nancy Cox , Bonnie Freeman, and Jan Spicer, her former daughter-in-law, Marilyn Blevins, and six great grandchildren.
Her many family members and friends will come together in Sabetha to celebrate her life when the pandemic is finally over. Until then, we will hold her in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers, Lucille would want donations to go to your local food pantries to help families during these very difficult times. To leave the family a message, please visit www.davidsonfuneral.com
