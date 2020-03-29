Home

Lucy (Meade) Thompson-Broadbent

Lucy (Meade) Thompson-Broadbent Obituary
Lucy (Meade) Thompson-Broadbent Lucy (Meade) Thompson-Broadbent, 85, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020.

Honoring Lucy's request, cremation is planned. A memorial ceremony will be held at a later date. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Berryton United Methodist Church, 7009 SE Berryton Rd, Berryton, KS 66409.

To view a full obituary or to leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020
