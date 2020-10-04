1/1
Lucy (Meade) Thompson-Broadbent
Lucy (Meade) Thompson-Broadbent, 85, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020.

Honoring Lucy's request, cremation was planned. A family conducted memorial ceremony will be held 10:00 am, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Christ Lutheran Church, 3509 SW Burlingame Rd, Topeka, KS 66611. Burial of the cremated remains will be at Rochester Cemetery, 1200 NW Menninger Rd., Topeka, KS 66618.

Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Berryton United Methodist Church, 7009 SE Berryton Rd, Berryton, KS 66409.

To view a full obituary or to leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
