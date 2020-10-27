Luella P. "Peggy" Snook, 87, of Topeka, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020.
Cremation has taken place and private inurnment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Gardens at a later date. The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. today, October 27, 2020 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. Masks and social distancing must be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, Kansas 66606.
