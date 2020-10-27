1/
Luella P. "Peggy" Snook
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Luella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Luella P. "Peggy" Snook, 87, of Topeka, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020.

Cremation has taken place and private inurnment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Gardens at a later date. The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. today, October 27, 2020 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. Masks and social distancing must be observed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, Kansas 66606.

To view Peggy's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Calling hours
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southeast Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southeast Chapel
2843 SE Minnesota Ave
Topeka, KS 66605
(785) 266-6700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved