Lylah Jeanne (Liz) Nyman Owen passed away on September 20, 2020. Liz was born in Topeka, Kansas on January 6, 1937 to Carl W. and Genevieve L. Nyman. She attended Topeka schools, Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kansas, attended CU Boulder, CO and graduated from Metro State, Denver, CO in 2006 at age 69. Her mother, at age 92, attended the graduation which was noted by the Denver Post. Liz had a wonderful voice and entertained many organizations with her talent. Liz was predeceased by her parents and her husband, Rex, and son-in-law, Mike Arnhold.
Surviving are her son, Barry (Kristi) Owen, daughter, Jill Arnhold, grandchildren, Cade Arnhold, Riley, Quinci and Jason Owen; brother Jim (Judy) Nyman and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Olinger Mortuary in Northglenn, CO., (303) 451-6674 was in charge of arrangements. For a full obituary go to: dignitymemorial.com
. Memorial contributions may be made to: The Women's Foundation of CO (see above website).