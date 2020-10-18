1/
Lylah Jeanne Nyman "Liz" Owen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lylah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lylah Jeanne (Liz) Nyman Owen passed away on September 20, 2020. Liz was born in Topeka, Kansas on January 6, 1937 to Carl W. and Genevieve L. Nyman. She attended Topeka schools, Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kansas, attended CU Boulder, CO and graduated from Metro State, Denver, CO in 2006 at age 69. Her mother, at age 92, attended the graduation which was noted by the Denver Post. Liz had a wonderful voice and entertained many organizations with her talent. Liz was predeceased by her parents and her husband, Rex, and son-in-law, Mike Arnhold.

Surviving are her son, Barry (Kristi) Owen, daughter, Jill Arnhold, grandchildren, Cade Arnhold, Riley, Quinci and Jason Owen; brother Jim (Judy) Nyman and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Olinger Mortuary in Northglenn, CO., (303) 451-6674 was in charge of arrangements. For a full obituary go to: dignitymemorial.com. Memorial contributions may be made to: The Women's Foundation of CO (see above website).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved