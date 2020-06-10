Lyle D. Raine Maple Hill-Lyle D. Raine, 89, passed away, Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his home in Maple Hill.
Memorial services will be at 10:00 A.M. Monday, June 15, 2020, at the Community Congregational Church in Maple Hill, followed by inurnment at the Maple Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 4:00 P.M. Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Piper Funeral Home in St. Marys.
Memorial contributions may be made to Elara Caring Hospice, Maple Hill Community Congregational Church or Johnson Cancer Research Center at KSU and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To read a full obituary or to send online condolences go to www.piperfuneralhome.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.