Lynn (Leinacker) Barnard, age 54, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2020 at her home. She was born December 4, 1965 in Hawaii.



She is survived by her daughter Audrey and her son Jake both of Topeka, KS; her mother, Marilyn Leinacker of Topeka; her brother Joe Leinacker of Huntington Beach, CA; and her sister Lisa Sevy of Kansas City. She was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence Leinacker.



Private services are pending.



