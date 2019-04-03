|
|
Lynn E. Carlin Lynn E. Carlin, a passionate golfer and winter "snowbird," died Monday, April 1, 2019 with family nearby at Good Samaritan Society - Valley Vista in Wamego, Kansas at the age of 90. Lynn was born October 17, 1928 in Topeka the son of Harley Emile and Minnie Viola Fix Carlin. He graduated from Topeka High School in 1947. He attended Clark's Business School and Washburn University. He married Beverly June Myers July 3, 1951 in Topeka. She preceded him in death December 9, 1992. Perhaps it was his interest in Sea Scouts sailing on Lake Shawnee that pulled him into the Navy Reserves during the Korean War. He recently worked for McElroy's Electric. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers #226. Lynn was also a member of St. David's Episcopal Church, Golden Rule Lodge #90 AF&AM, Helena Chapter OES, where he served as the Worthy Patron, Topeka Scottish Rites Bodies, Arab Shrine Temple, American Legion Capital Post #1 and Topeka Moose Lodge #555. In his retirement, Carlin spent as much time as he could golfing. He'd say the first three rules of golf were, "One, keep your head down. Two, keep your head down. Three, keep your head down." When he wasn't on the green, Lynn refurbished macrame projects and shared his completed projects with family and friends. He also enjoyed ballroom dancing, camping, fishing, woodworking and bird watching. He'd split his year living in Topeka during the summer and in the Rio Grande Valley, Texas during the winter.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Melvin Harley Carlin and Clifford Frank Carlin. He is survived by two daughters Lynnette (Frank) Melton of Blue Springs, Mo., and Laura (Larry) Hannan of Wamego, Kan., and 5 grandchildren, Harley, Laurina, Luke, Levi and Valorie.
Funeral services will be at Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home in Topeka. He will lie in state Friday from 1:00 - 8:00 p.m. with visitation from 7:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Topeka Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Arab Shriner's Temple, 1305 S. Kansas Ave. Topeka 66612 and left in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019