Lynn F. Enneking Lynn F. Enneking, age 69 of Topeka passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 in Topeka. Lynn was born April 23, 1950 in Axtell, KS the son of Louis and Elizabeth (Mohlman) Enneking. Lynn graduated from Kelly High School. He married Cathy Frederickson December 18, 1976 in Seneca, KS. Lynn worked at Goodyear Tire in Topeka for over 46 years. He was a member of Rubber Workers Union of Topeka. Lynn is survived by his wife, Cathy; a son, Greg Enneking; a brother, Linus Enneking and two sisters, Darlene Lechner and Marilyn Kahler, all of Topeka. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Louis Enneking, Jr. and Leroy Enneking and a sister, Betty Ward.
Memorial services will be Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour before services from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at the Corning Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Midland Hospice Care and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019