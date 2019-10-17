Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
For more information about
Lynn Enneking
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynn Enneking
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynn F. Enneking


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynn F. Enneking Obituary
Lynn F. Enneking Lynn F. Enneking, age 69 of Topeka passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 in Topeka. Lynn was born April 23, 1950 in Axtell, KS the son of Louis and Elizabeth (Mohlman) Enneking. Lynn graduated from Kelly High School. He married Cathy Frederickson December 18, 1976 in Seneca, KS. Lynn worked at Goodyear Tire in Topeka for over 46 years. He was a member of Rubber Workers Union of Topeka. Lynn is survived by his wife, Cathy; a son, Greg Enneking; a brother, Linus Enneking and two sisters, Darlene Lechner and Marilyn Kahler, all of Topeka. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Louis Enneking, Jr. and Leroy Enneking and a sister, Betty Ward.

Memorial services will be Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour before services from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at the Corning Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Midland Hospice Care and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now