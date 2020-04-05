|
M. Leanne "LeLe" Shaughnessy Michelle Leanne "LeLe" Shaughnessy, 41, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away in the early morning of Sunday, March 29, 2020. She is survived by her mother, Terri Fultz Picolet, Tecumseh; her father, Danny Shaughnessy, Lyndon; siblings, Tara (Larry) Shaughnessy Albright, Sean Shaughnessy, and Cole (Sara) Shaughnessy; nieces and nephews, Seamus, Molly, Olivia, and Flynn; and aunts, uncles, cousins, and her extended family at her home with GameTime Living. Leanne is preceded in death by her beloved stepfather, Frank Picolet and grandparents, Barbara Picolet, Beryl & Darrel Fultz and Dolores & Robert Shaughnessy.
Leanne was born in Parsons, Kansas in 1978. When she was young, the family moved to Topeka so she could have better access to the educational opportunities available for children with special needs. She became involved with TARC during her preschool years and graduated from Topeka High School. Leanne moved into her own shared residence after high school. She participated in day activities at Family Living, Sunflower Supports, Exploring Life, and GameTime Living.
Leanne touched many lives and made many friends. She enjoyed community activities with friends, and particularly liked her quiet times at home with housemates and staff. She will be remembered for her vivid personality, and her love of water, music, and outdoor swings.
Due to COVID-19 there will be no service at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Leanne Shaughnessy Memorial Fund at any Envista Credit Union or sent in c/o Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.
