Madge Garrison Madge Rayborn Tillinghast Lemon Garrison, 89, Topeka, Kansas passed away Friday, June 7, 2019.
Madge was born January 6, 1930, in Topeka, the daughter of Lee and Mary Tillinghast. She was a 1947 graduate of Topeka High School, attended Washburn University and studied at the Sherwood School of Music. Madge's work history began at Southwestern Bell, then the Topeka Shawnee County Health Department, the State of Kansas Social Services and she was also a private piano teacher. She and George Garrison were united in marriage on July 20, 1974. He passed away on May 4, 2004.
Madge was currently a member of Christ the King Catholic Church. She was also a member of the Daughters of Isabella, Ladies of Columbus and Ladies of Camelot. She volunteered at Birth Right, Assumption Catholic Grade School in the library and at Mater Dei Catholic Grade School as a teacher's aide.
Survivors include her daughters, Diana Lee Lemon Hartje, Candice Roseanne Lemon, Mary Ann Lemon Nevarez (Richard), and Theresa Clare Penning (Tom); step-daughter, Phyllis Ann Garrison Elrod (Michael); eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; nieces, Lana Rings (Roel Vallejo) and Sandra Rings St. John; and nephew, Marlin Rings (Doreen). She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Jo Denise Lemon.
Visitation will be from 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday at Christ the King Catholic Church. The rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Church where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Christ the King Church and Christ the King School, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Rd, Topeka KS 66614. Condolences may be sent online to
www.kevinbrennnanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 8 to June 9, 2019