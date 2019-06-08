Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
Resources
More Obituaries for Madge Garrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Madge Garrison

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Madge Garrison Obituary
Madge Garrison Madge Rayborn Tillinghast Lemon Garrison, 89, Topeka, Kansas passed away Friday, June 7, 2019.

Madge was born January 6, 1930, in Topeka, the daughter of Lee and Mary Tillinghast. She was a 1947 graduate of Topeka High School, attended Washburn University and studied at the Sherwood School of Music. Madge's work history began at Southwestern Bell, then the Topeka Shawnee County Health Department, the State of Kansas Social Services and she was also a private piano teacher. She and George Garrison were united in marriage on July 20, 1974. He passed away on May 4, 2004.

Madge was currently a member of Christ the King Catholic Church. She was also a member of the Daughters of Isabella, Ladies of Columbus and Ladies of Camelot. She volunteered at Birth Right, Assumption Catholic Grade School in the library and at Mater Dei Catholic Grade School as a teacher's aide.

Survivors include her daughters, Diana Lee Lemon Hartje, Candice Roseanne Lemon, Mary Ann Lemon Nevarez (Richard), and Theresa Clare Penning (Tom); step-daughter, Phyllis Ann Garrison Elrod (Michael); eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; nieces, Lana Rings (Roel Vallejo) and Sandra Rings St. John; and nephew, Marlin Rings (Doreen). She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Jo Denise Lemon.

Visitation will be from 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday at Christ the King Catholic Church. The rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Church where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Christ the King Church and Christ the King School, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Rd, Topeka KS 66614. Condolences may be sent online to

www.kevinbrennnanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 8 to June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
Download Now