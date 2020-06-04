Madgel Marie Beagel Madgel Marie Beagel, 94, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at the Life Care Center in Burlington, Kansas.
She was born Madgel Marie Knight on February 27, 1926 in Lebo, Kansas the daughter of Charles A. and Violet R. Knight. She attended Lebo High School and graduated with the Class of 1943.
Madgel moved to Craig County with her parents where she met Robert Bartley. They were joined in marriage on June 1, 1945. Robert would precede her in death on January 13, 1971.
Madgel, then married Frank Beagel on March 7, 1975. He also preceded her in death on November 13, 2001.
Madgel worked at Crawford Mfg. Company from 1958 until 1971. She then went to work for Emporia State University Dining Service from 1973 until retiring in 1988. She was a member of the Lebo United Methodist Church, the Lebo American Legion #323 Auxillary as well as the V.F.W. Post 1980 Auxillary.
She will live on in the hearts and memories of her daughter, Shauna M. (Steve) Teeter of Quapaw, Oklahoma; sons, Jackie D. Bartley and wife Marion of Lebo and Charles D. Bartley and wife Juanita of Lebo; a step daughter, Jean Giron of Montrose, Colorado; eighteen grandchildren; thirty two great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. Throughout her life she was faced with the loss of her previously mentioned husbands; Robert and Frank; a daughter, Nancy Hawkins; two sons, Robert L. Bartley and Gurney "Jerry" Bartley; a sister, Jo Anne Robinson; a brother, Charles Richard Knight and a grandson, Glenn R. Hawkins.
Services will be held at 4:00 P.M. Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo. Cremation will follow services with inurnment at Lincoln Cemetery in Lebo. The family will receive friends at 3:00 pm till service time on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or The Shriners Hospital for Children and sent in care of the funeral home at P.O. Box #43, Lebo, Kansas 66856. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.