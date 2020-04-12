Home

Mae Belle (Day) Mendez

Mae Belle (Day) Mendez Obituary
Mae Belle (Day) Mendez Mae Belle (Day) Mendez, 72, of Osage City, Kansas passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Topeka.

Private memorial services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the KSU Cancer Center, 1 Chalmers Hall, Manhattan, Kansas 66506.

Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.

To view Mae's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020
